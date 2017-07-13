WANTED: Woman allegedly forges checks to steal thousands of dollars from business

Detectives are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of forging checks.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Tammy Furlow, 50, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Furlow used software of the Baton Rouge business where she worked in May to print checks like she was paying vendors, but was actually paying herself.

They added she stole more than $5,000 from the company.

Authorities reported Furlow is wanted on the following charges:

Forgery (8 counts)

Computer fraud (6 counts)

Access device fraud (6 counts)

Bank fraud (4 counts)

Felony theft

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

