SEC Media Days 2017 comes to an end with Auburn, Ole Miss - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC Media Days 2017 comes to an end with Auburn, Ole Miss

Source: SECSports.com Source: SECSports.com
HOOVER, AL (WAFB) -

The final day of SEC Media Days is upon us, which means we're that much closer to the beginning of football season. 

Thursday, July 13

  • Auburn -- Gus Malzahn
  • Ole Miss -- Hugh Freeze
  • South Carolina -- Will Muschamp

For a full schedule of appearances, including players, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly