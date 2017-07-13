Judge delays sentencing for convicted child rapist allowed free on bond until formally sentenced

A man convicted of raping a child, but has been allowed to be free until sentencing, will have more time out of jail before learning his ultimate fate.

Earl Coleman, 49, was convicted in April of raping an 8-year-old girl.

The sentencing hearing was scheduled for Thursday, but Judge Trudy White granted a defense motion for a sentence delay. She then set a new sentencing date for August 9.

The victim and her mother were in court for the sentencing hearing.

After his conviction, Coleman requested to be released on bond until sentencing. Prosecutors asked White to set the bond at $500,000, but she set it at $10,000 instead.

Coleman posted bond and has been living down the street from where his victim lives while free.

