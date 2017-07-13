Man resentenced after appeals court reinstates murder verdict overturned by judge

A rare case that caused outrage has concluded with a reinstated murder conviction that will send a convicted man to prison for the rest of his life.

The case was profiled in a report by the Investigators, which took a look into some of Judge Trudy White's cases.

In September 2015, Derrick Bland was unanimous convicted by a jury of second-degree murder. However, Judge White overruled the verdict and changed it to negligent homicide.

White said Bland was drunk and that the state did not prove that he had specific intent to kill Stockton.

Second-degree murder requires a person to spend the rest of their life in jail, while negligent homicide only has a maximum of five years behind bars.

After the ruling, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III brought the case to an appeals court to try and reverse Judge White's ruling.

"It's extremely rare for a court to take a verdict away from a jury, particularly in criminal cases, I've seen it maybe in some civil cases, but particularly with jury verdicts in criminal cases, extremely rare. Maybe a handful of cases in the 40 years that I've heard of," Moore said.

The appeals court issued its ruling, saying "we reverse the trial court's ruling granting the motion for post-verdict judgment of acquittal, reinstate the jury's verdict finding defendant guilty of second-degree murder."

"This appellate court found that the state proved their case and proved specific intent," Moore said.

One of the three appeal court judges went even further writing his own response, saying the "judge's decision in this case was an injustice to the victim, to the citizens of the state of Louisiana, and to our criminal justice system." The judge added that "to ignore the facts does not change the facts," and that the "judge's interpretation of the statute makes this case even more egregious."

Bland was resentenced Thursday, July 13 to life in prison with the benefit of probation or parole.

