Oven-Baked Garlic Crabs

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: July 13, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Comment:

This crab recipe calls for many cloves of garlic. Once the garlic has been sautéed in butter sauce and baked with crabs, it becomes quite sweet. The garlic can then be spread onto French bread along with butter dipped from the baking pan.

Ingredients:

1 dozen crabs, cleaned

40 cloves garlic, peeled

1 pound melted butter

1 cup olive oil

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 bay leaves

Worcestershire sauce to taste

hot sauce to taste

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

hot French bread for serving

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Pour in olive oil to prevent butter from burning. Add garlic cloves, onion, celery, bell pepper, green onions, parsley and bay leaves. Stir constantly to prevent garlic from scorching. Season with Worcestershire, hot sauce, salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Place crabs in a large casserole dish with 1-inch or 2-inch lip and pour garlic butter mixture over crabs. Bake 15–20 minutes, remove and serve warm with hot French bread.