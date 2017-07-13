Reports: Man wanted in violent armed robbery had drugs, gun on him when caught

Detectives are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of forging checks. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Tammy Furlow, 50, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The wildest four days of the college football offseason are upon us. It’s officially talking season.More >>
A man accused of robbing two people nearly a month ago, shooting one of them, has been arrested. Court documents state Dabre Smith, 26, of Baton Rouge, is suspected of robbing two people at gunpoint on Hooper Road near Plank Road on June 18.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
Louisiana vehicle thieves love Chevrolet trucks, according to a new report. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put out its "Hot Wheels 2016" report and 2006 Chevy full-size pickups top the list in our state.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media. Gulfport police now have three suspects in custody in connection to the case.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
