Reports: Man wanted in violent armed robbery had drugs, gun on him when caught

A man accused of robbing two people nearly a month ago, shooting one of them, has been arrested.

Court documents state Dabre Smith, 26, of Baton Rouge, is suspected of robbing two people at gunpoint on Hooper Road near Plank Road on June 18.

According to an arrest warrant, Smith shot one of the victims in the arm. The warrant added Smith took cash and keys from the victims.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the incident.

According to the probable cause report, the LSP Fugitive Task Force located Smith at a fast food restaurant on Airline Highway on Wednesday.

The report stated a Smith & Wesson .38 special and a marijuana joint were found in Smith's pocket. It added there were several types of illegal drugs visible on the floor of his vehicle. According to the report, troopers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax, and Clonazepam.

Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm with control dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Adderall, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession with intent to distribute Clonazepam, and possession of marijuana.

His bond is set at $153,000.

