Police arrest pair suspected of setting up victims to be robbed, 1 shot

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the intersection of St. Patrick Street and 2nd Street in Donaldsonville around 1:30 a.m.More >>
Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the intersection of St. Patrick Street and 2nd Street in Donaldsonville around 1:30 a.m.More >>
At least one person was reportedly shot around 6 p.m. Thursday on Tennessee St. near E. Polk St.More >>
At least one person was reportedly shot around 6 p.m. Thursday on Tennessee St. near E. Polk St.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 14.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 14.More >>
Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the man pictured so they can put him behind bars. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect exposed himself inside a public building in the Baton Rouge area on July 3.More >>
Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the man pictured so they can put him behind bars. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect exposed himself inside a public building in the Baton Rouge area on July 3.More >>
Police said a man and woman accused of luring their victims to be robbed, resulting in one of the victims getting shot, are facing felony charges.More >>
Police said a man and woman accused of luring their victims to be robbed, resulting in one of the victims getting shot, are facing felony charges.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.More >>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>