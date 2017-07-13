Police arrest pair suspected of setting up victims to be robbed, 1 shot

Police said a man and woman accused of luring their victims to be robbed, resulting in one of the victims getting shot, are facing felony charges.

Court documents state Dabre Smith, 26, and Zikiya Taylor, 27, are suspected of setting up two men and robbing them at gunpoint on June 18. The documents added there may be a third suspect involved. The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the incident.

According to the probable cause reports, two men picked up Taylor and went to an apartment on Hooper Road near Plank Road. The victims reportedly told investigators they learned from an acquaintance that they were possibly being set up to be robbed. Additionally, the reports stated Taylor was texting back and forth with someone the entire time they were all together. The reports added the victims became uncomfortable, so they decided to leave and take Taylor back home.

Authorities said when the trio was leaving the apartment, Smith walked up carrying a gun. One of the victims was shot in the arm, officials said. According to court documents, Smith and another unknown suspect took cash, drugs, and keys from the victims. They added Smith, Taylor, and the other suspect then drove away. Officials reported the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the probable cause reports, the LSP Fugitive Task Force located Smith at a fast food restaurant on Airline Highway on Wednesday. The report stated a Smith & Wesson .38 special and a marijuana joint were found in Smith's pocket. It added there were several types of illegal drugs visible on the floor of his vehicle. According to the report, troopers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax, and Clonazepam.

Smith and Taylor were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Smith faces additional charges of possession of a firearm with control dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Adderall, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession with intent to distribute Clonazepam, and possession of marijuana.

His bond is set at $153,000. Taylor’s bond is set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

