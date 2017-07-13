Report: Vehicle thieves in La. mainly target 2006 Chevy full-size trucks

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
Louisiana vehicle thieves love Chevrolet trucks, according to a new report. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put out its "Hot Wheels 2016" report and 2006 Chevy full-size pickups top the list in our state.
Fire investigators said someone intentionally set a fire that destroyed a vacant duplex Wednesday night. Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators have ruled the cause was arson.
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being hit by a truck, according to investigators. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office identified the child as Tavein Parker. He just had his first birthday on July 3.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
Williams is described as a black female, five feet, one inch tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark brown, braided hair and brown eyes.
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
