Report: Vehicle thieves in La. mainly target 2006 Chevy full-size trucks

Louisiana vehicle thieves love Chevrolet trucks, according to a new report.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau put out its "Hot Wheels 2016" report and 2006 Chevy full-size pickups top the list in our state.

It's the most stolen vehicle statewide and is followed by 2006 Ford full-size pickups.

Nationwide, the most stolen vehicles are the older models of Honda Accords and Honda Civics that were manufactured before smart keys came along.

