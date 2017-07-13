Arson destroys vacant duplex

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
Fire investigators said someone intentionally set a fire that destroyed a vacant duplex Wednesday night. Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators have ruled the cause was arson.More >>
Fire investigators said someone intentionally set a fire that destroyed a vacant duplex Wednesday night. Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators have ruled the cause was arson.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being hit by a truck, according to investigators. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office identified the child as Tavein Parker. He just had his first birthday on July 3.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being hit by a truck, according to investigators. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office identified the child as Tavein Parker. He just had his first birthday on July 3.More >>
A Honduran national living in Zachary has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and attempting to produce child pornography.More >>
A Honduran national living in Zachary has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and attempting to produce child pornography.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>