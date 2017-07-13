Arson destroys vacant duplex

Fire investigators said someone intentionally set a fire that destroyed a vacant duplex Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Lettsworth Street, which is off Thomas H. Delpit Drive just north of East Washington Street, around 10 p.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators have ruled the cause was arson.

He added it took firefighters less than 15 minutes to get the fire under control, but it cause enough damage for the structure to be considered a total loss.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at 225-354-1419.

