One injured in shooting on Cedar St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Cedar St. Wednesday night.

Officials say the incident happened on Cedar St. near Choctaw Dr. just before 11 p.m. 

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

