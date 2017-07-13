One injured in shooting on Cedar St.

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Cedar St. Wednesday night.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Cedar St. Wednesday night.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Flora Ln.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Flora Ln.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting Wednesday night.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>