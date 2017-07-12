BRPD investigating shooting on Flora Ln.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Flora Ln.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Flora Ln.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting Wednesday night.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a man accused of robbing the Dollar General on Little John Dr.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a man accused of robbing the Dollar General on Little John Dr.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>