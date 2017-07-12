BRPD investigating shooting on Flora Ln. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD investigating shooting on Flora Ln.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Flora Ln.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. off Hyacinth and Staring. Officials say one man was shot. His condition is currently unknown. Major assaults detectives were called out to the scene.

