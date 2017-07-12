EBRSO investigating reported shooting at Old Hammond and Millerv - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBRSO investigating reported shooting at Old Hammond and Millerville

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened Wednesday, July 12 some time after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Old Hammond Hwy. and Millerville Rd.

Information about injuries is currently unknown. Officials say they are still trying to locate a victim.

Old Hammond Hwy. is currently closed in both directions at Millerville Rd. due to this incident.  

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

