EBRSO investigating reported shooting at Old Hammond and Millerville

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened Wednesday, July 12 some time after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Old Hammond Hwy. and Millerville Rd.

Old Hammond shut down between Millerville and Ponderosa. Witnesses say a young man got shot and then jumped into a car. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/IyVyempRbI — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) July 13, 2017

Information about injuries is currently unknown. Officials say they are still trying to locate a victim.

Old Hammond Hwy. is currently closed in both directions at Millerville Rd. due to this incident.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

