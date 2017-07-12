BRPD seeking armed robbery suspect

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a man accused of robbing the Dollar General on Little John Dr.

The robbery reportedly occurred at the Dollar General, located at 191 Little John Dr., on July 3 around 9:30 p.m.

BRPD officials say the suspect entered the store and approached the counter with merchandise, posing as a customer. The suspect then reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect reportedly fled with the merchandise he picked up as well.

The suspect is described as a black male 6'0" tall, weighing about 170 lbs, with a distinct scar above his right upper lip.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

