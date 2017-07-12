Five candidates enter La. treasurer race on first day of qualifying

The words of a grieving mother touched thousands of people around the world last year. Now Gwen Knox is turning her pain into action. Knox recently launched the first Louisiana chapter of a support group called PAL – Parents of Addicted Love Ones.More >>
Five candidates for state treasurer got their name on the ballot during the first day of qualifying.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
Wednesday was the first day political hopefuls could get their names on the ballot in Louisiana, however one potential candidate is missing.More >>
A baby hawk was rescued after a tree was cut down on Riverdale Ave. Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
