Baby hawk rescued from nest in tree being cut down

A baby hawk was rescued after a tree was cut down on Riverdale Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were cutting down a tree on Riverdale Ave. off of O'Neal when they discovered the bird in a nest. Animal control came to pick him and they have taken him to the LSU vet school. They have a full-fledged raptor center there.

The baby hawk should be just fine.

