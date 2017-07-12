Politicians, leaders wear pink in support of Julie Stokes after - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Politicians, leaders wear pink in support of Julie Stokes after breast cancer diagnosis

Wednesday was the first day political hopefuls could get their names on the ballot in Louisiana, however one potential candidate is missing.

State Rep. Julie Stokes backed out of the treasurer's race last week after announcing she has breast cancer. On Wednesday, her fellow lawmakers, politicians, the staff at the legislature, doctors, and more dressed in pink in her honor. They posted pictures on Twitter using the hashtag #fightlikejulie.

Also Wednesday at the Secretary of State's office, candidates for treasurer weighed in.

“My wife and I were truly and honestly heartbroken for her. I'm from a family with a lot of women. I'm the minority. Cancer is a brutal, brutal disease,” said John Schroder (R), a candidate for treasurer.

“My heart is with Julie, my prayers. Julie's a fighter. She's a strong, independent, woman,” said Sen. Neil Riser (R).

Some of the many supportive tweets can be read below:

