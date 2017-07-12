Politicians, leaders wear pink in support of Julie Stokes after breast cancer diagnosis

Wednesday was the first day political hopefuls could get their names on the ballot in Louisiana, however one potential candidate is missing.

State Rep. Julie Stokes backed out of the treasurer's race last week after announcing she has breast cancer. On Wednesday, her fellow lawmakers, politicians, the staff at the legislature, doctors, and more dressed in pink in her honor. They posted pictures on Twitter using the hashtag #fightlikejulie.

Also Wednesday at the Secretary of State's office, candidates for treasurer weighed in.

“My wife and I were truly and honestly heartbroken for her. I'm from a family with a lot of women. I'm the minority. Cancer is a brutal, brutal disease,” said John Schroder (R), a candidate for treasurer.

“My heart is with Julie, my prayers. Julie's a fighter. She's a strong, independent, woman,” said Sen. Neil Riser (R).

Some of the many supportive tweets can be read below:

Donna and I join people from all over Louisiana who are wearing pink today to #FightLikeJulie. pic.twitter.com/1tD6J0ndrc — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 12, 2017

You stood with us and we join leaders around the state standing with you. #FightlikeJulie pic.twitter.com/MqTZCifR7P — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) July 12, 2017

Wearing PINK in support of our friend Julie Stokes#FightLikeJulie

Donate to Susan G. Komen pic.twitter.com/qb2uaJ7qKJ — Paula Davis (@RepPaulaDavis) July 12, 2017

Today when I qualified for the Council At-large seat I did it in pink for my friend @JulieSStokes! #FightLikeJulie pic.twitter.com/hKdk8C7DSb — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) July 12, 2017

We are all standing with @JulieSStokes today and women everywhere to #FightlikeJulie against breast cancer! pic.twitter.com/VrUAFPI68J — Walt Leger (@WaltLeger) July 12, 2017

