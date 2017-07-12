Man living in US illegally indicted on child porn charges in Louisiana

A Honduran national living in Zachary has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and attempting to produce child pornography.

Victor Zelaya-Funez, 37, is also facing a separate federal indictment on a charge of illegal re-entry into the US by someone who had been removed for living here without permission. That charge, which was filed on December 8, 2016, is still pending.

"The aggressive prosecution of illegal aliens engaged in the sexual exploitation of children is a top priority of the US Department of Justice generally and this office in particular," Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson said in a written release. "I greatly appreciate the outstanding efforts of our excellent federal, state, and local partners in addressing this important criminal justice priority."

Zelaya-Funez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

