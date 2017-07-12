Illegal alien living in Zachary indicted on charges of possessing, attempting to produce child porn

A 37-year-old Honduran national living in Zachary has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and attempting to produce child pornography.

Victor Zelaya-Funez is also facing a separate federal indictment on illegal re-entry into the U.S. by a removed alien. That charge, which was filed on December 8, 2016, is still pending. Zelaya-Funez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

"The aggressive prosecution of illegal aliens engaged in the sexual exploitation of children is a top priority of the U.S. Department of Justice generally and this office in particular. I greatly appreciate the outstanding efforts of our excellent federal, state, and local partners in addressing this important criminal justice priority," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

