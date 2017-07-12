LEAP scores show progress and challenges for students

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
The results are in for Louisiana students from the 2017 Spring LEAP testing. These standardized tests measure how many students in 3rd through 8th grade are proficient in subjects like English, math, and science.More >>
The results are in for Louisiana students from the 2017 Spring LEAP testing. These standardized tests measure how many students in 3rd through 8th grade are proficient in subjects like English, math, and science.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.More >>
A 37-year-old Honduran national living in Zachary has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and attempting to produce child pornography.More >>
A 37-year-old Honduran national living in Zachary has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and attempting to produce child pornography.More >>
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Tullier is recovering after undergoing a major surgery Wednesday morning.More >>
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Tullier is recovering after undergoing a major surgery Wednesday morning.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More >>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>