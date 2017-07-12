WANTED: 3 women accused of making more than $16k worth of fraudulent purchases at area Walmarts

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking three women who they say used a fraudulent credit card to make purchases at two Walmart stores in the Baton Rouge area.

According of officials, three black females went to the Walmart on College Dr. and used a fraudulent credit card to buy gift cards in the amount of $6,059.73. Then on the same day, the women reportedly went to the Walmart on Cortana Dr. and conducted the same sort of fraudulent purchase, but this time in the amount of $10,500.

The first suspect is described as a black female wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and a light blue purse.

The second suspect is described as a black female wearing a black jacket with black pants.

The third suspect is described as black female wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and a red purse.

Anyone with information on these suspects should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

