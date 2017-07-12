Upgrades to Mike the Tiger's habitat in progress in preparation for new mascot

Mike the Tiger's habitat at LSU is being updated in preparation for the arrival of Mike VII.

Habitat upgrades include new technology and enhancements, such as the Comfort Tree Rock, an expanded water feature, new landscaping, and the Rockwork Tree. The upgrades feature a large, new structure in the middle of the habitat, called the Rockwork Tree. This structure helps to create a more tiger friendly environment and resembles a realistic tree.

The Comfort Rock will allow Mike VII to lounge comfortably in the yard. The rock stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The expanded water feature will enhance Mike's activity level in the winter as tigers typically prefer cooler weather.

The upgrades to the habitat were largely paid for from donations to the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF). To keep up with more construction updates, visit Mike's Facebook page.

