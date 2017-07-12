FEMA awards Ascension Parish another $6M for parish-wide debris removal

Mike the Tiger's habitat at LSU is being updated in preparation for the arrival of Mike VII.More >>
Mike the Tiger's habitat at LSU is being updated in preparation for the arrival of Mike VII.More >>
A toddler was run over by a vehicle in Walker Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A toddler was run over by a vehicle in Walker Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Flood recovery efforts continue in Ascension Parish with almost $6 million awarded in federal funding for parish-wide debris removal after the August 2016 flooding.More >>
Flood recovery efforts continue in Ascension Parish with almost $6 million awarded in federal funding for parish-wide debris removal after the August 2016 flooding.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning. APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning. APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.More >>
The Walker Police Department recently received a donation of ten bullet-resistant vests from the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation.More >>
The Walker Police Department recently received a donation of ten bullet-resistant vests from the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi. Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi. Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>