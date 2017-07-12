FEMA awards Ascension Parish another $6M for parish-wide debris removal

Flood recovery efforts continue in Ascension Parish with almost $6 million awarded in federal funding for parish-wide debris removal after the August 2016 flooding.

Eligible debris includes household garbage and hazardous waste, appliances, and electronics. This money represents a total of about $7.3 million in federal reimbursements for debris removal in the parish. To date, FEMA has awarded more than $84 million for debris removal across the state.

FEMA's Public Assistance (PA) program has now awarded more than $403 million to reimburse local and state governments and some non-profits for the repair or replacement of flood-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

