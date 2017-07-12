Toddler who died after being hit by truck in Walker identified

A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.

The child has been identified as Tavein Parker, born July 3, 2016.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 in the 15000 block of Springfield Rd. near Baptiste Dr.

Livingston Parish officials say the 1-year-old child was struck by a moving truck in the driveway of the home. The toddler was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition before being pronounced dead.

The family of the young child is dealing with the unspeakable loss, and while too emotional to appear on camera, Tavein's great grandmother, Pealie Mae Chandler, describes what happened as an accident. She says Tavein had just woken up from a nap and somehow got outside, while at the same time, a family friend was backing into the yard.

The family just celebrated Tavein's first birthday last week, and now must cope with his death.

The circumstances surrounding how the child was hit are currently under investigation. Livingston Parish officials say they are questioning the driver of the truck and everyone else who was at the home about the incident.

