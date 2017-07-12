Toddler in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Walker

A toddler was run over by a vehicle in Walker Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 in the 15000 block of Springfield Rd. near Baptiste Dr.

Livingston Parish officials say the 1-year-old child was struck by a moving vehicle at the home while on private property. The toddler has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding how the child was hit are currently under investigation.

