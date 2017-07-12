Toddler in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in W - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Toddler in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Walker

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
WALKER, LA (WAFB) -

A toddler was run over by a vehicle in Walker Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 in the 15000 block of Springfield Rd. near Baptiste Dr.

Livingston Parish officials say the 1-year-old child was struck by a moving vehicle at the home while on private property. The toddler has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. 

The circumstances surrounding how the child was hit are currently under investigation.

We will continue to update the story with more information as we receive it. 

