Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle in Walker

A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 in the 15000 block of Springfield Rd. near Baptiste Dr.

Livingston Parish officials say the 1-year-old child was struck by a moving vehicle at the home while on private property. The toddler was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition before being pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding how the child was hit are currently under investigation.

