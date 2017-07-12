Deputies release name of toddler who died after being hit by truck in Walker

A toddler was killed Wednesday afternoon in Walker after being hit by a truck, according to investigators.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office identified the child as Tavein Parker. He just had his first birthday on July 3.

Deputies said the incident happened on Springfield Road near Baptiste Drive just before 2 p.m.

According to officials, the 1-year-old child was hit in the driveway of the home. They said Parker was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition before being pronounced dead.

The family of the young child is dealing with the unspeakable loss and while too emotional to give a formal interview, Parker's great-grandmother, Pealie Mae Chandler, described what happened as an accident. She said the child had just woken up from a nap and somehow got outside, while at the same time, a family friend was backing into the yard.

The family just celebrated Parker's first birthday last week and now must cope with his death.

The circumstances surrounding how the child was hit are currently under investigation. Livingston Parish officials stated they are questioning the driver of the truck and everyone else who was at the home about the incident.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.