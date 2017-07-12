Alabama takes the stage for third day of SEC Media Days

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban took the podium Wednesday morning at SEC Media Days.

This is the most chaotic and busiest of the SEC Media Days, as the Alabama Crimson Tide arrived in Hoover, AL. Of course, the university is located only about an hour away. There are plenty of Alabama fans in the hotel lobby hoping to get pictures and autographs. There were also lots of "Roll Tide" chants, which many LSU fans in Baton Rouge are glad they missed.

Alabama finished the season 14-1, with its only loss being to Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Tide is going for its fourth straight SEC Championship and fifth in six years.

Saban had a colorful response when asked about a quarterback controversy.

"I never said that, so I don't know who's saying that," Saban said. "Alright, so it's like me saying, 'Somebody said it's going to have a hurricane outside today.' Is that right or wrong? It's just - I just said it. So, that means I created something that makes everybody panic and creates news and you go out there and get people excited and interested and afraid."

"I was waiting for that one. That was like a hanging curveball," Saban later added.

The entire room erupted in laughter at the last part.

Alabama has beaten LSU six straight times. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa for a November 4 matchup against the Tide.

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama -- Nick Saban

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops

Missouri -- Barry Odom

Texas A&M -- Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

Auburn -- Gus Malzahn

Ole Miss -- Hugh Freeze

South Carolina -- Will Muschamp

For a full schedule of appearances, including players, click here.

Friday, coverage will switch to SWAC Media Day as the Southern Jaguars and defending champion and arch-rival Grambling University get ready for the last ever SWAC Championship game.

