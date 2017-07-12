Woman's Hospital offers free child safety backseat reminder tags

This year alone, 19 children have died as a result of heatstroke death in a vehicle.

The most recent incident happened this past weekend in Chattanooga, Tennessee. An 11-month-old girl died after being left in a hot car.

That's why Woman's Hospital is sharing tips to prevent another hot car related injury or death.

Last year, officials launched the "Look Back" program. The hospital offers free backseat reminder tags to families as part of the child safety public service campaign.

The tags serve as an extra reminder for parents to check for their child in the backseat. Other reminders could be taking off your shoe and placing it in the backseat or leaving your wallet or purse instead.

The reminder tags can be picked up for free at any Woman's Hospital location listed below:

The tags can also be downloaded and printed. You can access them by CLICKING HERE.

For more information, call Woman's Hospital at 927-1300.

