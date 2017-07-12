BRFD says substance leaking from stopped train NOT hazardous

Fire investigators said the situation involving a stopped train in Baton Rouge is not hazardous.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported powdered aluminum is leaking from one of the train cars on the tracks past Bluebonnet Boulevard before Siegen Lane.

Officials said there is no threat to the public and the scene has been cleared.

They added the train is stopped because it was leaking a white powdery substance.

The St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

