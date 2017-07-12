BRFD says substance leaking from stopped train NOT hazardous

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban takes the podium Wednesday at the SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.More >>
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban takes the podium Wednesday at the SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning. APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning. APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.More >>
Former Sons of Guns reality star William Hayden pleaded no contest to two rape charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.More >>
Former Sons of Guns reality star William Hayden pleaded no contest to two rape charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.More >>
Woman's Hospital is sharing tips to prevent another hot car related injury or death. Last year, officials launched the "Look Back" program.More >>
Woman's Hospital is sharing tips to prevent another hot car related injury or death. Last year, officials launched the "Look Back" program.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can “call out the bystanders” for assistance.More >>
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can “call out the bystanders” for assistance.More >>
The Albany Police Department said Bruce Lemon-Curry, 11, had autism, and wandered away from his home.More >>
The Albany Police Department said Bruce Lemon-Curry, 11, had autism, and wandered away from his home.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>