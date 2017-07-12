Former 'Sons of Guns' reality TV star pleads no contest to rape charges in Livingston Parish, sentenced to life again

Former Sons of Guns reality star William Hayden pleaded no contest to two rape charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.

Judge Robert H. Morrison III sentenced Hayden to life in prison for aggravated rape and 10 years for aggravated incest. Both sentences will run concurrent with his rape convictions in East Baton Rouge Parish. The 21st Judicial District Court in Livingston Parish noted if the 19th Judicial Court in East Baton Rouge reversed Hayden's sentence on an appeal, then he would be allowed to withdraw his plea and have a right to trial.

Hayden was arrested in 2014 after four victims came forward and made claims against him. Detectives there said the rape charge is from March 2013 involving a girl who was 11 years old at the time. They added another girl came forward and told them she was a victim of Hayden's in 1995 when she was 12 or 13 years old.

In April 2017, Hayden was found guilty for aggravated rape and forcible rape in a Baton Rouge courtroom. He is currently serving a life sentence for that conviction.

Hayden was founder of Red Jacket Firearms, which was the focus of the reality show that aired on The Discovery Channel. The show was canceled shortly after Hayden's arrest.

