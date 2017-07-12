Inmate escapes from Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning. APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at a business warehouse in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a business on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive.More >>
A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night and police are looking for his killer. The victim’s name has not been released, but witnesses said he was 20 years old. Witnesses added the victim was found shot to death under a carport.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.More >>
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can “call out the bystanders” for assistance.More >>
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.More >>
According to new data, a third of mammal, bird, amphibian and reptile species are at an “extremely high degree of population decay.”More >>
