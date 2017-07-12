Inmate escapes from Assumption Parish Detention Center

Former Sons of Guns reality star William Hayden pleaded no contest to two rape charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 12.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning. APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.More >>
Woman's Hospital is sharing tips to prevent another hot car related injury or death. Last year, officials launched the "Look Back" program.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, grievously wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a Washington hospital but remains in serious condition.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
First responders found a Wisconsin child severely injured from the chest to the neck, as a result of a fireworks accident. The child's father told police he had configured a bunch of sparkler-type fireworks inside a metal tube.More >>
