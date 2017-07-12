Inmate escapes from Assumption Parish Detention Center

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning.

APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.

"The corrections officer and I actually saw him climb the fence this morning and escape," Sheriff Leland Falcon said. "We reported that escape. At that point, our road patrol responded to the call. We started getting units out, set up a perimeter, and started an active search."

Weatherford is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is described as muscular, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a word tattooed across the top of his back.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing orange pants, a white t-shirt, and black and yellow tennis shoes.

They added he was jailed on two counts of simple burglary and a probation hold.

Additionally, Weatherford has a history of escaping.

Anyone who sees Weatherford or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912.

