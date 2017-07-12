Assumption Parish escaped inmate captured in Pointe Coupee Parish

UPDATE: The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office has just arrested Calvin Weatherford, the inmate who escaped from Assumption Parish recently.

Officials in Pointe Coupee said they had information that led them to Weatherford in their parish. When deputies were pursuing him, Weatherford jumped into Bayou Chanel and stayed in the middle of the bayou treading water for nearly 20 minutes, officials said.

Authorities added Weatherford finally got close enough to the bank and a deputy was able to apprehend him. He will be held as a fugitive for Assumption Parish.

ORIGINAL: The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning.

APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.

"The corrections officer actually saw him climb the fence this morning and escape," Sheriff Leland Falcon said. "We reported that escape. At that point, our road patrol responded to the call. We started getting units out, set up a perimeter, and started an active search."

Weatherford is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is described as muscular, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a word tattooed across the top of his back.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing orange pants, a white t-shirt, and black and yellow tennis shoes.

They added he was jailed on two counts of simple burglary and a probation hold.

Additionally, Weatherford has a history of escaping.

Anyone who sees Weatherford or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912.

