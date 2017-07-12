Witnesses: Man found shot to death under carport

Police responded to a stabbing late Tuesday night that left one person injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department was on the scene of the incident on Acadian Thruway around 10 p.m.More >>
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at a business warehouse in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a business on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive.More >>
The Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury voted 7-1 Tuesday, July 11 to approve a proposal to change requirements for future bulkhead construction along False River.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
A man who says he witnessed the deadly crash involving a Baton Rouge police unit and a pedestrian says the officer was driving “crazy” at the time.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
