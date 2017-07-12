Witnesses: Man found shot to death under carport

Witnesses said the victim was found shot to death under a carport on Syble Drive in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night and police are looking for his killer.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called out to a shooting on Syble Drive, which is off Oak Villa Boulevard just south of Greenwell Springs Road, around 10:45 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released, but witnesses said he was 20 years old. Witnesses added the victim was found shot to death under a carport.

There has been no word on a motive or suspect in this case.

An active investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

