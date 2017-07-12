Police release name of man found shot to death under carport

Police said the victim was found shot to death under a carport on Kimberly Drive in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night and police are looking for his killer.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Deon Womack, 18.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers were called out to a shooting on Kimberly Drive, which is near Oak Villa Boulevard and Greenwell Springs Road, around 11 p.m.

Coppola added the victim was found in the driveway of a home suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene. According to witnesses, Womack was found under the carport.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in this case.

An active investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

