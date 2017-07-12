Police release name of man found shot to death under carport

Former Sons of Guns reality star William Hayden pleaded no contest to two rape charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.More >>
Firefighters were called out to a large fire that destroyed a business warehouse in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.More >>
Life behind bars is what's ahead for a man who pleaded guilty Monday to beating his wife to death in 2015, but the shocking case has inspired action and change.More >>
A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night and police are looking for his killer. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Deon Womack, 18.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning. APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
