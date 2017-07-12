Police investigate stabbing that left 1 injured - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate stabbing that left 1 injured

Posted by WAFB Staff
One person was injured in a stabbing on Acadian Thruway. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police responded to a stabbing late Tuesday night that left one person injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was on the scene of the incident on Acadian Thruway around 10 p.m.

According to witnesses, an argument led to the stabbing. The victim is expected to survive. 

A suspect has not been identified in this case.

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have information that can help detectives with the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

