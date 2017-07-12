Firefighters respond to blaze at business warehouse

The fire caused extensive damage to a warehouse on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive. (Source: WAFB)

Huge plumes of smoke were seen from a fire on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

Firefighters were called out to a large fire at a business warehouse in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a business on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

