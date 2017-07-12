Firefighters respond to blaze at business warehouse

A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night and police are looking for his killer. The victim’s name has not been released, but witnesses said he was 20 years old. Witnesses added the victim was found shot to death under a carport.More >>
Police responded to a stabbing late Tuesday night that left one person injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department was on the scene of the incident on Acadian Thruway around 10 p.m.More >>
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at a business warehouse in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a business on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive.More >>
The Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury voted 7-1 Tuesday, July 11 to approve a proposal to change requirements for future bulkhead construction along False River.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
