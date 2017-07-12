Firefighters respond to blaze at business warehouse - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters respond to blaze at business warehouse

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Huge plumes of smoke were seen from a fire on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB) Huge plumes of smoke were seen from a fire on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
The fire caused extensive damage to a warehouse on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive. (Source: WAFB) The fire caused extensive damage to a warehouse on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters were called out to a large fire at a business warehouse in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a business on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

  • AL woman starts human chain to save drowning family in PCB

    AL woman starts human chain to save drowning family in PCB

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:09:48 GMT
    (Source: Leona Garrett)(Source: Leona Garrett)

    It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.  

    More >>

    It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly