2-alarm fire destroys business warehouse; cause remains under investigation

The fire caused extensive damage to a warehouse on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive. (Source: WAFB)

Huge plumes of smoke were seen from a fire on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

Firefighters were called out to a large fire that destroyed a business warehouse in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported United Millworks on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive is a total loss because of a two-alarm fire that started a little before 2 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said it took firefighters nearly three hours to get the blaze under control. He added the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Miles also stated firefighters were pulled from the inside of the building because there was concern about a roof collapse. There were no reports of injuries.

The business designs custom doors and windows.

