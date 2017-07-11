Pointe Coupee Parish leaders approve controversial bulkhead requirements plan

The Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury voted 7-1 Tuesday, July 11 to approve a proposal to change requirements for future bulkhead construction along False River.

Residents at the meeting got the chance to weigh in on the changes and many who live along the popular waterway say they are not happy with the idea. With folded arms and disapproving looks, residents did not hold back their disgust at the plan to change requirements for bulkheads along False River.

"I don't think this is very well thought out," one resident said.

"There's no consistency in what you're doing on this river and the fluctuation in cost is going to go to every land owner," another resident added.

A push to protect property owners from land erosion and preserve the lake, the plan would require future bulkheads built there to meet certain standards. The price tag for residents who must comply with the requirement is estimated from around $2,000 to $6,500, but residents say that price is misleading.

"It's going to be far more than the thousand dollars or four or five thousand dollars that you're talking about and you're not going to gain consistency by doing it the way y'all are doing it," a resident said.

Police juror Kyle Olinde proposed the measure and says the needs of the many outweigh the concerns of a few, especially when it comes to preserving one the parish's natural resources. "Y'all are missing the bigger picture here," Olinde added.

Olinde says he understands folks' concerns with the idea, but ultimately believes the decision is a simple one.

"When you tell people that they have to spend money, if it's one quarter they freak out,” Olinde said. “I mean, I'm at the end of my rope with these people because I mean, it's the same people that go on and on. If you can't afford to live on False River, then move. That's the bottom line."

The measure initially failed to get enough votes, but was brought up a second time, where it got enough support to pass. Olinde says he’s glad his fellow parish leaders voted to protect False River. "It came down to the wire and I think most of the jurors around that table they understand how important False River is for our parish," he added.

The new requirements only apply to future construction along False River. Those who already have bulkheads will not have to make any changes to meet the requirements for now.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.







