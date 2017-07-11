LSU starts SEC road slate with Mullen, MSU

LSU fans hit the road to six different stadiums besides Death Valley this fall, and while Gainesville and Tuscaloosa are the trips that will get the most attention, the first true road test takes place in Starkville, where Mississippi State's Dan Mullen is beginning his ninth season.

"I don't have to have it come down to the final play this year," said Mullen, recalling the last three years when his Bulldogs started making the lopsided series competitive again. "Last year, we had an opportunity at the end with the ball, and we didn't convert a drive. I think we missed the game-winning field goal the year before that and knocked down a pass on the final play of the game the year before that," said Mullen.

That 2014 victory in Tiger Stadium was engineered by Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, who took the NFL by storm as a rookie, but Mullen didn't hesitate to compare this year's QB to the Dallas star. "Nick's [Fitzgerald] a better athlete than Dak was," Mullen said of the Bulldogs veteran who rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season.

The Bulldogs have played in seven straight bowl games, but have only claimed one national championship that dates back to 1941, while LSU has since taken home titles in 1958, 2003, and 2007. And though Prescott is gone, the Louisiana native still has the attention of his former head coach as a pro.

"He's an ultimate competitor in whatever he does, his off-season development, his work ethic, he has a Masters degree," Mullen rattled off in support of his argument. "But he's a real person. I'll see these Twitter pictures randomly at Walmart, not for PR, but just out there doing his own thing."

