LSU starts SEC road slate with Mullen, MSU

The Walker Police Department recently received a donation of ten bullet-resistant vests from the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation.More >>
The Walker Police Department recently received a donation of ten bullet-resistant vests from the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation.More >>
An 18-year-old has been arrested for reportedly shattering the window of an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle and stealing multiple items from inside.More >>
An 18-year-old has been arrested for reportedly shattering the window of an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle and stealing multiple items from inside.More >>
Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.More >>
Florida coach Jim McElwain highlights the second day, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will appear on day three. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will lead the group of coaches wrapping up the final day.More >>
LSU fans hit the road to six different stadiums besides Death Valley this fall, and while Gainesville and Tuscaloosa are the trips that will get the most attention, the first true road test takes place in Starkville where Mississippi State's Dan Mullen is beginning his ninth season.More >>
LSU fans hit the road to six different stadiums besides Death Valley this fall, and while Gainesville and Tuscaloosa are the trips that will get the most attention, the first true road test takes place in Starkville where Mississippi State's Dan Mullen is beginning his ninth season.More >>
The 9News Investigators checked in on a horse that was the focus of alleged animal neglect. It involves a woman arrested for allegedly using the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office name to bully a man into handing over his horses.More >>
The 9News Investigators checked in on a horse that was the focus of alleged animal neglect. It involves a woman arrested for allegedly using the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office name to bully a man into handing over his horses.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>