Man convicted of distributing more than 5 kg of heroin

A Prairieville man pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Tuesday, July 11 after officials say he distributed more than 5 kg of heroin.

Jason Muse, 37, reportedly distributed more than 5 kg of heroin between February and April of 2016. Muse pleaded guilty to 20 counts of a federal indictment charging him and 17 other people as part of Operation Dirty Bird, an extensive local, state, and federal investigation to disrupt a large-scale heroin network based in Ascension Parish and Houston, Texas.

On Tuesday, Muse pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Distribution of heroin (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Unlawful use of a communications facility in committing distribution and possession with the intent to distribute heroin (16 counts)

Muse said in his guilty plea that beginning on September 22, 2015 and continuing until April of 2016, he conspired with others to obtain and distribute large quantities of heroin. Muse specifically admitted to obtaining half a kilogram of heroin on February 10, 2016 and more kilograms of heroin on February 23, March 6, March 20, and March 25, 2016. He also admitted to possessing in his home on April 1, 2016 heroin for distribution, a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, two digital scales, a money counter, and a metal hydraulic press. He also admits he had in the trunk of his 2007 Mercedes CLS550 $109,306 in drug proceeds, more heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and four handguns.

Muse faces a mandatory sentence of not less than ten years or more than life for the drug conspiracy charge, and an additional mandatory sentence of not less than five years or more than life for the firearm possession charge, totaling a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life.

"Every community and every person deserves peace, security, and freedom from the tyranny of armed drug traffickers. This is one of the many reasons that drug trafficking is, and will continue to be, a top priority for my office and the U.S. Department of Justice. I commend the diligent and outstanding efforts of all the prosecutors and agents who have worked on this important matter," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

