Trial date set for New Roads mayor facing 10 felony charges

A trial date has been set for January 16, 2018 for New Roads Mayor Robert Myer.

Myer is expected to go to trial for ten felonies a grand jury indicted him on in August of 2016. The mayor is accused of putting thousands of dollars on a city issued credit card for personal use. He's also accused of giving his financial director a city issued credit card in exchange for sexual favors.

The state Inspector General's Office helped investigate the case, but now, Myer's lawyer is saying the IG's Office violated the law. Instead of helping the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's offices, they claim the IG took over the investigation and did not have jurisdiction.

"I call it a sham joint investigation that it was not a joint investigation," said Myer's lawyer, Steven Moore.

On Tuesday, July 11, a motions hearing was held, but Judge Elizabeth Engolio ruled against most of the motions filed.

"The inspector general is given limited jurisdiction to investigate the executive branch of government. The City of New Roads is not the executive branch of the government. They over stepped their boundaries," said Moore.

"This was in fact a joint investigation with the district attorney's office and the sheriff's office in Pointe Coupee," said prosecutor, Chad Augillard.

The defense filed two motions to suppress the IG's investigation and their methods used. The judge ruled against both. They also filed a motion claiming double jeopardy and selective prosecution.

"Because he's the mayor. He's the big fish. He's the one," said Moore.

Moore says prosecutors are not going after his financial director or anyone else and claims they are only targeting the mayor. "I think that was an overreach," said Augillard. "The district attorney's office is prosecuting the mayor because we believe he broke the law.

The judge will rule on the double jeopardy motion within the next few days.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.











