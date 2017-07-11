Man arrested for reportedly beating grandmother, holding her hostage

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly beating his grandmother and holding her hostage, reports the Brusly Police Department.

Officials say on July 11, Trey Ramey, 26, of Brusly, reportedly requested the car keys from his 75-year-old grandmother and when she refused to give them to him, he allegedly shoved her to the ground, then threw her on her bed, hitting the left side of her rib cage, then threw down her cellphone to keep her from calling police, breaking it.

Ramey then reportedly locked the victim in her room for about four hours, then moved her to the bathroom, where he reportedly pinned her to the wall holding her throat. He then allegedly armed himself with a knife and threatened to stab her and himself if she called police. Ramey reportedly kept the victim in the bathroom and gave her a child-sized mattress to sleep on.

The victim was able to escape later when Ramey fell asleep against the bathroom door. Officials say when Ramey woke up and realized his grandmother was gone, he left the home and went to the home of a friend of his, Travis Clouatre.

When officers arrived at Clouatre's home, Ramey reportedly attempted to avoid arrest by locking himself in the house, then hid in the attic and refused to come down and show his hands. When officers went into the room where Ramey was before he fled to the attic, they reportedly found three hypodermic needles (one containing an unknown liquid), a bent spoon, a metal pipe stuffed with what appeared to be a brillo pad, a round, white pill, later identified as Buprenorphine hydrochloride, and a naloxone hydrochloride (sublingual), which is a schedule III narcotic. Both Ramey and Cloutre denied knowing anything about the drugs or paraphernalia.

Cloutre was also arrested and is charged with:

Possession of schedule II narcotics (suboxone)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

"Trey Ramey physically and mentally abused his elderly grandmother. This is a wonderful, caring, loving woman who has sacrificed everything to be his primary care giver when no one else would. After he physically abused and restrained her, he locked her in a bathroom while wielding a knife and threatening her life to the point that she prayed for Jesus to take her life so the suffering would end. This incident has been one of the most troubling I have witnessed in my career. I truly cannot understand how anyone could show such a depraved indifference to human life. This man must be punished to the full extent of the law," said Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefleaux.

Ramey is charged with the following:

Simple battery of the infirm

False imprisonment

Second degree battery

Aggravated assault

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple criminal damage to property

Ramey was also arrested back in 2016 for reportedly attacking his girlfriend, choking her, and holding her against her will for two hours.

