Two Baton Rouge men win cash in Albertsons Monopoly sweepstakes

Two Baton Rouge men have hit the jackpot in the Albertsons Monopoly sweepstakes.

Jeffery Cronan won $40,000, while Douglas Hoy won $12,050. The Albertsons they both shop at on Airline and Highland celebrated their wins Monday, July 10 with the presentation of over-sized checks and cake.

Cronan and his wife are thrilled about the winnings, seeing as they just finished renovating their home, which flooded back in August of 2016.

Hoy won the Nickelodeon Family Vacation prize and plans to take his two boys on a trip to end the summer.

The Monopoly sweepstakes ran from February 8 to May 9 and gave participants the chance to win a wide variety of prizes, including gift cards, free groceries, vacations, luxury cars, home makeovers, and even $1 million in cash. To see the full list of winners, click here.

