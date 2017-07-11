Teen reportedly steals ballistic vests from EBRSO vehicle, says he's member of 'Tadah Gang'

An 18-year-old has been arrested for reportedly shattering the window of an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle and stealing multiple items from inside.

Officials with EBRSO say on June 20, deputies were dispatched to 14747 Kingsland in reference to a burglary of an unmarked law enforcement vehicle. The victim says when he woke up, he want outside and saw that the front driver side window of the his sheriff's office issued Chevy Tahoe had been shattered. He says the following items were taken from the vehicle:

EBRSO ballistic vest

Personal ballistic vest

Honor guard flag

Streamlight flashlight

Handcuffs

Deputies investigating the case were able to get surveillance footage from a neighbor's home. In the video, they observed a gray Chevy Malibu pull into the neighborhood. The suspect can then be seen walking up to the victim's vehicle and breaking the window. The suspect then entered the vehicle and secured the stolen items. The Malibu then can be seen pulling up to the suspect, who loaded the items into the car, then got in the passenger seat.

Surveillance footage from the front of the neighborhood was also obtained, and deputies were able to get the license plate number of the suspects' vehicle. Detectives were able to determine the vehicle was register to the mother of one of the suspects.

Then on July 10, investigators went to the home of the suspect's mother, who said the car is in her name, but her son, De'Jeffrey Johnson, 18, is the sole driver. Deputies then contacted Johnson and arrested him. After the arrest, officials say the mother gave consent for the home to be searched. Deputies then reportedly located a Louis Vuitton bag in the shed containing the two ballistic vests. One of the vests belonged to the victim, and the other was reported stolen from a Louisiana Probation and Parole agent's vehicle on June 27.

In an interview back at EBRSO headquarters, Johnson reportedly admitted to burglarizing the victim's vehicle and to being in possession of the stolen vest. He also reportedly admitted to the burglary of the parole officer's vehicle. He did not however disclose where the second stolen vest is hidden. He also reportedly told deputies he committed these burglaries with his 15-year-old brother and that they are both members of the Tadah Gang.

