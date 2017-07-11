Reggie's Bar set for next hearing after liquor license was suspended again

A judge threw out a temporary restraining order Tuesday that allowed a popular bar near LSU to remain open and serve alcohol, but there will be another hearing on Thursday to determine what will happen next with the bar's license.More >>
Officials in Denham Springs want input from residents on Thursday as the area continues to recover from last year's flood. The city of Denham Springs will hold an open house to discuss long-term community recovery planning.More >>
A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, will be held to raise money for Deputy Nick Tullier's continued recovery after he was shot in the police ambush attack on July 17, 2016.More >>
July is National Ice Cream Month and to celebrate, Blue Bell has brought back its popular flavor, Cookie Two Step.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
