WATCH LIVE: Reggie's Bar faces ATC 'due process hearing' on liquor license

A judge threw out a temporary restraining order Tuesday that allowed a popular bar near LSU to remain open and serve alcohol, but there will be another hearing on Thursday to determine what will happen next with the bar's license.

The liquor license for Reggie’s Bar was suspended by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) last month after a police sting in which 37 people were arrested. The arrests included alleged unlawful entry into the business by minors and minors in possession of alcohol, among other things.

On July 3, Judge Tim Kelley approved a temporary restraining order (TRO) that allowed Reggie’s to continue serving alcohol until a formal hearing could be conducted. On Tuesday, July 11, Judge Mike Caldwell threw out the TRO, finding the bar did not meet the burden of proof in order to sustain it.

The judge also approved a request by the ATC to dissolve the TRO altogether, finding it did not meet the needed requirements in the first place.

Thursday, the ATC will hold a “due process hearing” to determine the fate of Reggie’s liquor license. ATC Chief of Staff Ernest Legier says that hearing could result in multiple outcomes, ranging from a warning to a suspension, or even a license revocation.

ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard will have the final say in the matter. A revocation of the liquor license could be mandated for a certain period of time or be made permanent. The ATC also has the authority to permanently ban a liquor license for the entire premises, regardless of who might own or operate it in the future.

Thursday’s 10 a.m. hearing will be held at the Louisiana State Police headquarters compound.

The June 26 police sting at Reggie’s resulted in the following 37 arrests:

Open container violation - 4

Minor in possession - 9

Resisting arrest - 3

Picture ID required for entering a licensed alcohol outlet - 20

Unlawful entry into a business selling alcohol by persons under 18 - 20

Battery on a police officer - 1

Disturbing the peace by simple drunk - 1

Use of a fake ID to enter and purchase alcohol - 8

