WATCH LIVE: Reggie's Bar faces ATC 'due process hearing' on liquor license

A judge threw out a temporary restraining order Tuesday that allowed a popular bar near LSU to remain open and serve alcohol, but there will be another hearing on Thursday to determine what will happen next with the bar's license.More >>
A man convicted of raping a child, but has been allowed to be free until sentencing, will have more time out of jail before learning his ultimate fate.More >>
A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, will be held to raise money for Deputy Nick Tullier's continued recovery after he was shot in the police ambush attack on July 17, 2016.More >>
Officials in Denham Springs want input from residents on Thursday as the area continues to recover from last year's flood. The city of Denham Springs will hold an open house to discuss long-term community recovery planning.More >>
There will be a forum Thursday evening to discuss the drainage problems in Baton Rouge. It will be held at the Goodwood Library at 7 p.m.More >>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
