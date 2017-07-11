Interim judge appointed after Judge Free retires

Edward "Jimmy" Gaidry has been appointed as judge pro tempore for the 18th Judicial District Court after Judge Robin Free will serve his last day on the bench on July 13.

Gaidry will serve from July 14 to December 31, or until the vacancy is filled.

Free announced his retirement on June 23 while he was serving a year long suspension for "failing to maintain the integrity of his position."

The 18th JDC covers West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

