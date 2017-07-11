Grand jury returns indictment for man accused of murdering massage therapist

A grand jury returned a second-degree murder indictment for the man accused of murdering a massage therapist at his home in Livingston parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 11.More >>
A man suspected of getting away with thousands of dollars after allegedly robbing a store with a hammer is believed to be the same man who checked himself into a hospital for a possible heart attack.More >>
The benefits of community policing have been well documented and various programs are in use in cities across the nation including here in our area.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
