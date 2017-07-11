Grand jury returns indictment for man accused of murdering massage therapist

A grand jury returned a second-degree murder indictment for the man accused of murdering a massage therapist at his home in Livingston parish.

Christopher Landry, 25, of Denham Springs, is accused of killing Kayla Ann Denham, 24, of Baton Rouge.

The grand jury decision means that prosecutors can move forward with the case against him. It is not, however, a verdict or implication of guilty. Rather, it simply means that the prosecution has enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

Landry was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on June 5, 2017. According to the probable cause report, Denham went to meet Landry on Dunn Road in Denham Springs around 5 a.m. Monday.

The report states that Landry confessed to killing Denham.

Denham's body was found in a shed located near Landry's home.

Landry is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a bond of $250,000.

