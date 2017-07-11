Police believe man hospitalized for possible heart attack used hammer to rob store

A man suspected of getting away with thousands of dollars after allegedly robbing a store with a hammer is believed to be the same man who checked himself into a hospital for a possible heart attack.

Nicholas Meyer, 25, of Thibodaux, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Thibodaux Police Department said two clerks had just walked into the store on Ridgefield Road around 5:30 a.m. to start their shifts when a man punched them, kicked in a door inside the store and grabbed money from that room. Investigators said he had swung a hammer and threw a liquor bottle at the workers, but missed hitting them with the weapons.

According to authorities, a police dog followed the suspect’s scent to a house on Oakley Street, which is not far from the store where the robbery happened.

Officials reported Meyer, who was recently hired by the store, lives at that home. They added officers learned he had checked himself into the hospital for a possible heart attack.

Detectives said a warrant that was issued to allow them to search Meyer’s home helped them recover more than $6,500 and the money bag taken from the store. They added they also found clothing matching that of the armed robber.

After being released from the hospital, Meyer was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of armed robbery, attempted simple burglary and simple battery (2 counts).

His bond is set at $265,000.

